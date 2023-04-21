FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- Save the date for what is said to be the busiest day for independent record stores this year: Record Store Day 2023, April 22.

This is an annual event but Tower District Records they are expecting a bigger turnout than last year’s Record Store Day (RSD).

“Basically we are trying as much fun as we can for both people who are new to record collecting and people who have been doing this for years that are hardcore,” says Nick Navarro, owner of Tower District Records.

Navarro said he is expecting at least a couple hundred to come through the door and it’s all hands on deck, even close friends of the owner are coming to help with this event.

There will be seven DJs spinning vinyl every hour starting after the second hour the store opens and switching off every hour.

This year Navarro anticipates that people will be lining out the door for two specific records.

“This year is going to be big, Taylor Swift she’s got a record that will be released for Record Store Day, and we have a lot of them, but they are going to go quick,” says Navarro.

He said they heavily stocked up on Taylor Swift, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Session and Dio: Live in Fresno 1983 (expected to be popular because of its namesake).

“That’s what’s cool about RSD they try to put something out there for everyone; hip-hop, metal, pop, rock, old-school psychedelic, re-issues records, and soundtracks,” says Navarro

They will also be releasing rare vinyl from the Tower District Record Vault and there will be a specific line for people who are coming to find Record Store Day exclusives.

Navarro recalls people lining up outside the door as early as 4:00 a.m. last year to secure a spot.

For those latecomers, Tower District Record does a live stream every Sunday where people can claim records for a price for either pick up or delivery. Any Record Store Day exclusive can be sold online and delivered 24 hours later.

Tower District Records will open its doors for Record Store Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.