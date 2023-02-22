FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the pandemic, Americans were in need of whatever kind of entertainment they could get their hands on at home. The various streaming services only had so many movies and series to watch. Enter true crime documentaries.

While there have always been fans of the genre that have enjoyed podcasts and documentaries, there has been a clear rise in the popularity of the genre in mainstream media. Audiences get invested in the “whodunit” narrative of the stories followed up by spirited conversations with friends on theories regarding the stories.

With that in mind we wondered what was the most Netflix-searched-for crime documentary in California.

According to a study, Californians were looking up The Tinder Swindler over any other true crime documentaries.

The Tinder Swindler is a 2022 true-crime documentary that follows the story of a group of women that were victims of a man that posed as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul who swindled them of millions of dollars. Upon learning of each other’s story, they join together to try and bring him down.

This true-crime documentary came in first in a total of 11 states tied with Athlete A. In a close third with 10 states was The Keepers.

Viviant Source researched the top Netflix crime documentaries using Cosmopolitan, Tudam, and Netflix itself. Keeping the top ten with the highest search volume they then used Google Trends to see what was most popular in each state.