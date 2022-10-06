FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Fall is here, and it is time for a little thunder to come to the Central Valley.

On October 6, Thundermother, an all-female rock band from Sweden, will perform on stage at the Save Mart Center while opening for the iconic ‘Rock Me like a Hurricane’ metal band, Scorpions.

Thundermother is debuting its newest album Black and Gold, and there is no better way to do it than in Fresno. This is the band’s first time traveling to the Central Valley.

“Fresno is a good market for rock and roll,” said Mona Lindgren, the bassist of Thundermother.

Lindgren said her favorite song from the new album is ‘Loud and Free,’ describing how she feels on this North American tour.

A couple of things Lindgren said she is looking forward to are the music scene in Fresno and the chance to take in some nature, which the valley has plenty of it.

“We have a day off, so I’m looking forward to finding music out there, like a jazz club or rock band playing,” said Lindgren.

The all-female band is excited for the crowd to come and is hoping to do signings for fans if the venue allows it.

“We are making a big impression, we inspire a lot of young females. A lot of girls in the crowd show up. I think it’s huge that we inspire young girls to pick up an instrument,” said Lingren.

Lingren said she has been playing for at least 20 years, which started off with picking up a guitar and teaching herself to play.

Her music inspiration came from the ’60s hard rock band, Led Zeppelin.

Growing up, the bandmates said they loved listening to bands like White Snake and Scorpions, and getting to play alongside them is a dream come true.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Tickets and more information about the concert can be found on the Save Mart Center’s website.