FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The stage is set for Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12. Every year tickets for this clash of champions get even more and more ridiculous, and this year is no different.

YourCentralValley.com took a look at some of the available tickets via the stadium’s website and found at the time of writing this a ticket near the 50-yard line in section 109 row 2 for $29,751 before any applicable fees.

After visiting Zillow, we found a Central Valley property in our budget for sale. For a similar price of a single football game ticket, it may be a touchdown.

The property is listed at $27,000 in Coulterville, Mariposa County. The manufactured home is approximately 600 square feet and includes one bedroom, one bath, and a kitchen. It even includes a wood-burning, free-standing fireplace. The lot size is 2,700 square feet and features a separate small storage unit and a parking spot.

In the end, it does come down to “the eye of the beholder” as some people could value the experience of attending a Super Bowl higher than owning a home – especially if you are a fan of Rhianna, who is making her return to the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show.