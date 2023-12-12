FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The free needle exchange program in Downtown Fresno’s Fulton Street, which will allow the exchange of dirty drug paraphernalia, will start next month.

The state-funded Harm Reduction Pilot Program, also known as the San Joaquin Valley Free Medical Clinic and Needle Exchange, is set to start on January 6, 2024, operating only on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fresno County Department of Public Health building on Fulton Street.

Officials say the services that will be provided will include:

Free needle exchange, paraphernalia, medical care for drug-related illness

Treatment for substance abuse disorder (opioid, meth, and alcohol)

Access to Fresno County Social Services, Public and Behavioral Health

The program was involved in controversy in September when two Fresno City councilmembers – and Fresno’s mayor – publicly spoke out against it. The three opposing included Mayor Jerry Dyer, Councilmember Miguel Arias, and Councilmember Garry Bredefeld— all of whom strongly opposed the proposition described as destructive and dangerous.

“There’s simply no accountability with this program,” said Bredefeld in September. “Without any accountability or consequences for these destructive behaviors, you get more of the same behavior and it only worsens. This is similar to the crime problem we face in California by weakening all the criminal laws…there is no accountability for crime so it worsens and intensifies and you get more of it.”

The Fresno County Department of Public Health countered that position, saying the initiative is intended to prevent the spread of blood-borne illnesses, such as HIV/AIDs and Hepatitis.

“The goal of the pilot program is to reduce the harm caused by intravenous drug use including blood-borne illnesses (Hepatitis B and C, soft tissue infections, and HIV/AIDS), which is under the auspices of the Public Health Department. The program will lift the strain experienced at local hospitals and clinics that are already over capacity,” Fresno County officials stated.

During his vocal disagreement with the needle exchange, Councilmember Miguel Arias called out the Fresno County District Attorney for being silent at the time when the program came to the surface.

“In this county, the District Attorney has prosecuted drug dealers with murder, because they sold opioids with fentanyl. Yet, when the Board of Supervisors is funding drug paraphernalia for drug addicts, she says nothing. Where is she at on this issue?” said Arias in September.

The District Attorney, as well as the Fresno County Department of Public Health, have both confirmed the program is state-funded.

“The Harm Reduction Pilot Program (San Joaquin Valley Free Medical Clinic and Needle Exchange), is not funded by the County. It’s a state-funded program currently operating in the City of Fresno and has been for over 20 years. Though the program has been operating for years in the city near Roeding Park, the County has not provided funds to underwrite the program. The persons served to span the entire socioeconomic and demographic spectrum from the unhoused to those who live in the suburbs,” Fresno County health officials explained.

According to Mayor Dyer, his concern lay in the potential line of drug addicts that would occupy Downtown Fresno. In June, Fresno received a $250 million state fund to upgrade the city’s downtown – which Dyer said would be used to increase residency within the area.

“Is this the image that we want for Downtown Fresno? Hundreds of addicts lined up on Fulton Street, and believe me, there are hundreds that come to the needle exchange program,” said Mayor Dyer. “We’re doing our very best to increase our downtown residency from 3,000 to 10,000 people. What impact will this have?”

Fresno County officials say the Department of Public Health building on Fulton Street was chosen for the program because it would have enough space for everyone who wants help. They added that all persons would be served within the building instead of outside – and that it would only operate on Saturdays.

Fresno County stated in September that the program would operate from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. – and not extend beyond two hours a week. The current schedule on the San Joaquin Valley Free Medical Clinic & Needle Exchange website shows the program operating from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

“Because of the ample space available at the Department of Public Health (DPH) building and the current rate of participation, all persons served would be able to wait inside the building instead of waiting in lines outdoors. Proposed resources including security would ensure a secure and safe environment for both the administrators of the program and persons served, both inside and outside the facility,” Fresno County officials stated.

Supervisor Brian Pacheco also spoke out. saying he felt it was in the best interest of those administering the program and the program clients to be taken from the street and moved indoors to the Fresno County Department of Public Health facility.

“Because the program only operates on Saturdays for a limited time period, I did not believe it would impact the businesses downtown,” Pacheco wrote in the statement.

The Department of Public Health also states that from the time the program was listed in the public Board Briefing Report and the day it was voted on, none of the council members, the mayor, or other city officials reached out to express their concerns.

Health experts say programs like these, help reduce the number of deaths and emergency room visits, which could ease the strain on hospitals. They reassure the state program does not distribute any drugs to the people being served.