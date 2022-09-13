ANAHEIM, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The D23 Expo 2022 offered attendees a first look at the upcoming exciting changes and additions to Disneyland Resort.

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro talked about some of the changes that according to Disney, will “continue to defy expectations and inspire imagination”.

“As the world’s greatest stroytellers, I’m thrilled to share the new and innovative ways we are brining next-generation Disney magic to life across Disney parks and experiences.” -Josh D’Amaro Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman

Disney California Adventure will soon be immersed into the Marvel Studios’ multiverse. A third attraction is being added to Avengers Campus, where guests will join the battle with the Avengers from everywhere and everywhen, including a new threat: King Thanos. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the Incredible Hulk.

Courtesy of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products

Nearby the Avengers Campus, the Pacific Wharf is being reimagined as San Fransokyo from the Oscar-winning Disney Animation film Big Hero 6. This will include a location to meet Baymax and places to eat and shop.

Courtesy of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products

Over at Disneyland park, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will invite guests into a cartoon world where toon rules apply. Mickey’s Toontown will step into a new era of inclusive experiences for families of all ages when it opens in 2023. At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, fans of the Mandalorian and Grogu will have the opportunity to meet the pair starting mid-November.

Courtesy of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products

The details for the redesign of Splash Mountain were also revealed. In late 2024, guests will get a chance to experience, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This redesign is inspired by the Disney animated classic film, The Princess and the Frog. It will immerse riders into the magical world of the Bayou. The voices of the characters will be recognizable as the cast has returned to voice the characters for the ride.

Courtesy of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products

In celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder (Disney100), the parks will be introducing two nighttime spectaculars. The first is the World of Color – One, at Disney California Adventure celebrating the storytelling legacy that was started by Walt Disney a century ago.

The second is the fireworks show called Wonderous Journey at Disneyland park also kicking off in January. This will feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date. Taking viewers on a journey filled with music, artistry, storytelling, and heart. The “Magic Happens” parade will also be returning in the spring.

In the Downtown Disney District, over dozen new and reimagined locations will open, including a Southern California favorite, Porto’s Barkery & Cafe.

Most changes are expected to be complete by the end of 2024.