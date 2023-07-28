FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While the intense heat of triple-digit summer continues in the Central Valley, Fresno State Athletics is working to keep athletes, coaches, and youth attending summer camps safe from the heat.

For players, coaches, and in this case, junior Bulldog baseball camp attendees, Fresno State uses a Heat Stress Tracker (HST) and Weather Meter. Instead of measuring the air temperature, the meter gives the athletic trainers a more accurate reading of the temperature on the surfaces the athletes and coaches, and campers are using.

If it reaches a certain threshold for too long, it’s a sign to cancel practice.

The meter used by the Fresno State athletic training staff has been put to the test in some of the harshest conditions on the planet, according to the company’s website. It is also able to provide athletic trainers with instant notification of dangerous conditions, allowing them to keep all athletes, coaches, and campers safe.

Fresno State Baseball trainers say, even with the triple digits hitting Fresno this summer, they have been fortunate to not see too many dangerous training conditions – and have only delayed camps a couple of times.

The guidelines the National Athletic Trainers Association follows for heat safety when outdoors.

While these guidelines provide assistance to athletic training staff, they do vary based on each trainer’s preference and the surface of the playing field. Athletes with more pressing underlying health issues are also taken into consideration.

Trainers also keep athletes safe by providing plenty of water breaks, rest times, and industrial fans along the sidelines and inside dugouts.