FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022.

YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network.

On its website, Community Medical Centers officials say they have reached an agreement with United HealthCare. In a statement, Community Medical Centers officials say they are pleased to have reached an agreement with United Healthcare, stating that the terms of the agreement will be retroactive to January 1 – meaning no lapse in coverage for those covered by United Healthcare plans.

In a statement from United HealthCare, the health insurance company confirms that the two groups have entered into a multi-year agreement that provides access to Community Medical Centers’ hospitals and facilities in the Fresno region.

“Community Medical Centers is an important care provider, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement that preserves our members’ access to quality, affordable care.”

– United HeathCare

However, Community Medical Centers officials say they are continuing to work on renegotiating the contract with Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna. They say one issue is that health plans continue to raise premiums – while offering reimbursement increases that don’t come close to the current rate of inflation.