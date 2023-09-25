SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry, has certified haunts across the country as official “Top Haunted Attractions,” including a Central Valley grove.

Hobb’s Grove in Sanger has been named one of the “Top Haunted Attractions” this year, according to HAA.

The grove is set for its opening night on, Friday, Sept. 29.

The grove is open to the public beginning at 7 p.m. and runs till midnight. Tickets start at $19.50.

Hobb’s Grove is located at 14265 E. Goodfellow Ave in Sanger.

Featured attractions include the haunted house and forest, as well as a ride on the haunted hayride.

If you’re looking for more entertainment, the Midway is where you want to be which features spooky, fun music, food concessions, Hobb Halloween and Christmas photos, a merchandise booth, palm and tarot reading, warming fire pits, and according to the grove officials – it’s the best people watching spot.

According to HAA, to be certified, attractions must be a member of HAA and meet a list of 10 criteria relating back to the mission of HAA – to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry professionals.