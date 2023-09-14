FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In case you didn’t know, country music singer Brett Young has a unique tie to Fresno.

Orange County native Brett Young was once a pitcher for the Fresno State baseball team.

Young was a junior college transfer from Irvine Valley College and joined the Fresno State pitching staff for the 2003 season – which also was Mike Batesole’s first season as the head coach of the Diamond Dogs.

Some of Young’s notable teammates that single season of play included Major Leaguers Matt Garza and Casey McGehee.

Unfortunately, Young suffered a career-ending injury playing for the Bulldogs, but he turned to music after realizing his dreams of playing professional baseball were over.

Young is currently on tour with his next show in California on Wednesday, October 4 in Bakersfield’s Dignity Health Amphitheatre.