FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A device that began its life in Fresno County is now the foundation of almost all modern construction projects.

According to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Fresno Scraper dates back to 1883 when a Scottish immigrant by the name of James Porteous came up with a device that was dragged along by a tractor and scooped up dirt – instead of pushing it. That device could then be used to dump dirt where it was needed.

In 1877, Porteous opened a wagon shop in Downtown Fresno. He realized the Central Valley’s dependence on agriculture and the scrapers went on to be manufactured at Porteaus’ Fresno Agricultural Works in the mid-1880s.

Advertisements from 1888 describe it as the “best scraper on earth for leveling or ditching, the result of seven years experience in the center of irrigation.”

The Fresno Scraper (with KSEE24’s A.J. Fox for scale)

Thousands of “Fresnos” (as they came to known) were built and were being pulled by tractors across the country and were used to construct the Panama Canal linking the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

The Fresno scraper went on to be the starting point for what we now know as the bulldozer blade. In 1991 it was included as a National Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.