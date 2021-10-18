Thinking of buying a new car? Supply chain crisis impacts Central Valley auto dealers

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Massive shortages in supplies and auto parts are causing the automotive industry to feel the effects of the supply chain crisis, impacting automakers to dealers.

General Motors says its sales fell about 40% from a year ago last quarter; down 218,195 units from a year ago as a result of semiconductor supply chain disruptions and historically low inventories.

Because of this, automakers have fewer new cars and are seeing prices go through the roof.

Toyota has been adjusting its production plans since August, due to a shortage of auto parts. It laid out its production plan for November, actual production has remained below-planned levels since August.

In addition, refineries and petrochemical plants along the Gulf Coast, the heart of the U.S. industrial energy complex, are still recovering from the arrival of Hurricane Ida in late August.

The Associated Press reports that industrial production in the U.S. fell 1.3% overall in September. The Federal Reserve reported Monday that nearly half, or 0.6%, of the overall decline in total industrial production, was attributable to the hurricane.