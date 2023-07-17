FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With temperatures well into the triple digits across the Central Valley, heat safety for firefighters out on calls is a top priority – and there’s a group of volunteers helping keep them cool while at work.

Along with EMS support, CERT, the Community Emergency Response Team, helps keep firefighters hydrated by providing water, Gatorade, and portable fans to firefighters while they are working fires.

Carla Glazebrook, Fresno Fire Department CERT coordinator, says the goal of the group is to prevent heat illness for firefighters.

“We have a response vehicle where we unload fans, chairs, hydration, electrolytes, and whatever we are asked to do. It’s non-stop and as the tempo slows a little bit, we’ve got food as needed, but mostly we are worried about the initial stages of hydration, decontaminating their skin, and cool clothes. The idea is that as quickly as we can get their core temperatures down the better,” says Glazebrook.

Glazebrook added that Monday’s call was their 211th call out to help Fresno firefighters since 2009. CERT is also 21 years old and Glazebrook has been the coordinator of the group for all 21 years of its existence.

“We have a fabulous group of volunteers, every person you see in a green shirt is a volunteer, and many of them have been with me for 10 to 20 years. Best team ever, no question about that,” said Glazebrook.

CERT stays on the scene of each fire they work as Glazebrook says it’s so important as many of the firefighters have worked an overnight shift – and then working in triple-digit conditions. They determine the length of stay based on how big the fire is, how many units are involved and how many fire apparatuses are on the scene.

“It’s a team effort out here making sure all our firefighters are safe so they can go on and protect the citizens of Fresno,” says Tim Fulmer, Deputy Chief of Emergency Operations & Support Services.

A total of 36 firefighters were dispatched to the two-alarm fire. Officials say having the extra firefighters on hand helped make it possible to cycle people out.

In fact, some of the firefighters on the scene at a fire Monday morning had just graduated on Friday from recruits to firefighters.

Fulmer added that each firefighter also wears a turnout, which protects them from the heat on the outside, but says they also retain heat on the inside so the first thing when they do once they exit a fire is take off their turnouts, drink water, pour cool water on themselves so they can cool down their body temperature.