YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park is 748,542 acres (or 1,169 square miles) with 94% of the park designated wilderness, according to the park’s website. Within that space, there are 360 miles of paved roads and 800 miles of developed trails. With the millions of people visiting the park yearly, there are some unfortunate cases where people have gotten lost. The situation is worst for some as they are either found deceased or still missing.

Yosemite National Park officials continue to ask park visitors to look for those missing in the park. Yosemite officials have confirmed with YourCentralValley.com that the three people below remain missing.

Joel Thomazin – 2021

Federal officials say Joel planned to solo hike from Hetch Hetchy on September 6, 2021, fish in the Lake Eleanor area, and return on September 9, 2021. However, he may have decided to stay out longer and extend his trip to Cherry Lake or to the north or east as far as the Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne River. Joel was likely carrying the kayak packed in a large red pouch attached to the exterior of his backpack.

Sandra Johnsen-Hughes – 2020

Federal officials say Johnsen-Hughes is 54 years old, 5 foot 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen Saturday, July 4, 2020, near the Chiquito Pass Trailhead. She was camping alone in the Sierra National Forest, had crashed her vehicle, and was seen walking away. She refused assistance from other motorists. A sleeping bag matching her recent REI purchase was found a few days later, off trail, 2.5 miles north of the accident scene and just inside the Yosemite National Park boundary. Her original campsite, with most of her gear, appears to have been abandoned.

Peter Jackson – 2016

Federal officials say Jackson is believed to have gone on a day hike from his campsite at White Wolf Campground and never returned. It is unknown when he left or in which direction he headed. He had texted his son on 9/17/16 saying he was on his way to Yosemite. His vehicle was found at White Wolf Campground, site #58, and his site was paid for until 9/21/16. He is a 74-year-old white male, with a slender build, 5 foot 10 inches, 155 pounds, blue eyes, gray hair, and a beard. He is in excellent physical condition with no medical concerns. He has a royal blue Outdoor Products daypack. A description of other gear and clothing is not available. His pack was found in 2019 between Aspen Valley and Smith Peak.

According to Yosemite National Park and have a “limited continuous search” for the three missing people. If a visitor finds any possible clues to a possible missing person, they are asked to e-mail that information to yosemite.search.rescue@gmail.com.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service says even if you’re going out for just a few hours it’s important to pack essentials to be able to stay hydrated, fueled, and prepared for different weather.

It’s also important to tell someone about your outing. Give exact details of where you’re going, the trail you plan to travel, you’re vehicle and where you’re parking when you’re returning, and who you’re going with. Yosemite officials highly recommend not traveling into these areas alone.