VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Overcrowding at Visalia Animal Services means staff are being forced to start euthanizing animals who are not being adopted.

Candace Harrington, animal services manager, says it’s not something new – and that they are not the only shelter experiencing overcrowding of animals.

“Unfortunately this is a reality that all shelters face and it’s become an overwhelming problem across the United States so we are not the only shelter that is experiencing this issue,” said Harrington. “We do the best that we, we network them at every possibility and try to get our rescue partners to take them, post them on social media for adoption, but at the end of the day, sometimes, there’s just not enough homes for everybody which is heartbreaking.

Harrington says Tulare County is also dealing with the overcrowding issue in several of the county’s animal shelters.

“We just really need the public’s support and help to get these animals, spread the word, that there’s animals, really good animals, up for adoption and helping with donations and just sharing the word that we have some really good animals available,” said Harrington.

Harrington added that, due to a series of social media posts on Thursday, they received a huge outpouring of support from the community.

“Most of the animals that we had that were urgent found homes which we are so excited about, so they got to leave, but we definitely still have some animals here that are available for adoption that are great, amazing dogs. Luckily, for the most part, the urgency fell away but that will come back as more animals come into the shelter,” said Harrington.

Visalia Animal Services, located at 29016 Highway 99 in Visalia. Adoption hours are available from Monday through Friday, between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.