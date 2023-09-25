SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 10 dogs were facing euthanasia in Selma, six now have found their forever homes; the four remaining dogs gained an extension to try and save their lives by Thursday.

Staff at Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma, located at 2831 W. Front St., say they, like many other shelters across the country and Central Valley, are dealing with extreme overcrowding and do not have the capacity to keep these dogs at the shelter. It means having to put down 10 dogs a week unless they are adopted.

YourCentralValley.com shared the news of these ten dogs being euthanized on Monday, and since then six of the ten dogs on the euthanized list have been adopted, according to Parveen Sandhu, president of Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma.

The four remaining dogs on the euthanized list have gained three more days to effort an adoption from the community, before they are euthanized on Thursday, September 28.

Sandhu added that this is their third list and they have had two prior to these, and every 10 days, they will have another list of ten dogs who are at risk of being euthanized.

The shelter has also waived adoption fees for all the dogs on the risk of euthanization list and all the other dog’s fees are reduced to $50.

Adoption hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Interested families are asked to contact the shelter at scas.selma@outlook.com for more information about these at-risk dogs.