HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s police department can track and locate stolen cars automatically.

The new cameras were most recently used on August 14 to help track down a car stolen out of Fresno.

License Plate Recognition cameras, also known as LPRs, are a tool that the Hanford Police Department is using to help cut down on crimes involving stolen vehicles, property, or missing and endangered people.

How do these cameras work? Each camera has a hotlist alert that automatically alerts local law enforcement agencies whenever a stolen vehicle, a known wanted suspect, or an endangered person (like an amber or silver alert) passes the cameras.

Flock officials say that once the alert is sent, it alerts law enforcement on their smartphones, laptops, or in their patrol car that a wanted vehicle has passed the camera. That allows law enforcement to go after the suspect and hopefully apprehend them.

One recent example of it being used was on August 14, when Hanford PD received an alert from their Flock Safety LPRs that a vehicle stolen out of Fresno had been detected nearby.

Officers say they located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, detaining three occupants.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old driver, who also had a warrant out for his arrest.