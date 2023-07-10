PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Heading to the nearest beach may pose a threat to your health, according to a new study, with some of the beaches tested including Pismo Beach.

According to Safe for Swimming, in 2022, 193 California beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day of 2022 due to unsafe levels of fecal indicator bacteria.

The new study comes as states decide how much federal and state funding to spend on reducing sewage overflows and runoff pollution.

“Even as Californians are back to enjoying the fresh sea breeze and splash of waves at the beach, pollution is still plaguing too many of the places where we swim,” said Laura Deehan, State Director for Environment California Research and Policy Center. “Now is the time to fix our water infrastructure and stop the flow of pathogens to our beaches.”

While the majority of the beaches tested as the most unsafe were in San Diego County and Los Angeles County, several beaches that frequently are visited by Central Valley residents were also on the list including:

Avila Beach

Santa Monica State Beach

Miller Park

Millerton Point

Pismo State Beach

Morro Bay City Beach

Corcoran Lagoon Beach

To assess beach safety, the group examined whether fecal indicator bacteria levels exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) most protective “Beach Action Value,” which is associated with an estimated illness rate of 32 out of every 1,000 swimmers.

In the study, scientists estimated 57 million instances of people getting sick each year in the United States from swimming in polluted waters. Those illnesses can include nausea, diarrhea, ear infections, and rashes.

The report recommends major investments to stop sewage overflows and runoff pollution.

While the federal bipartisan infrastructure law significantly increased funding to California for sewage and stormwater to nearly $128 million, state officials have estimated related project costs at $26.2 billion over the next twenty years.