FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As Californian cities go, Fresno gets a fair amount of coverage on both the big and small screens. Several hours of research later, we can present our list of 10 fictional Fresno residents.

10. Fresno Bob

Escape from New York — 1981

Although never seen on screen, Fresno Bob is mentioned as a buddy of Kurt Russell’s “Snake Plissken.” Snake indicates that Fresno Bob met a violent end, although details of Bob’s fate are never discussed.

9. Maggie Beckett

Sliders — 1999

In season 5, episode 9 of the popular TV series “Sliders”, Maggie Beckett (played by Kari Wuhrer) is revealed as a “military brat” that credited “beautiful Fresno, California” as one of her many hometowns.

8. Charlotte Kensington

Fresno — 1986

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

1986’s TV miniseries “Fresno” stars the Kensington family, made up of Cane, Tiffany, Kevin, China, Talon and Charlotte, portrayed by Carol Burnett. The series portrays the Kensington family’s raisin-growing business and the drama associated with making it a success.

7. Ricky Newman

12 Monkeys — 1995

An important subplot of the Bruce Willis-led sci-fi thriller 12 Monkeys refers to the rescue of nine-year-old Ricky Neuman who is apparently trapped down a well in Fresno, drawing much media attention. Although Ricky is not portrayed on screen, his story is important to that of the film.

6. Martha and Shannon Jackson

Addicted to Fresno — 2015

(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Sisters Martha and Shannon Jackson (played by Natasha Lyonne and Judy Greer) both work at a hotel in Fresno. A series of incidents see them trying to cover up the accidental death of a guest.

5. Ava Sharpe

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — 2018

(Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

“Legend’s of Tomorrow” features the genetically-engineered character Ava Sharpe (played by Jes Macallan), whose connection to Fresno is her parents’ home on Harvest Lane in the city (although this is later revealed to be not as it seems).

4. Officer Ted Grasso

Con Air — 1997

Officer Grasso of the Fresno Police Department Ted Grasso (played by Tommy Bush) alerts Vince Larkin with the U.S. Marshal’s Service (portrayed by John Cusack) about a body that fell out of the sky and landed on a vehicle. Grasso’s memorable moment ends with the officer telling Larkin, “I don’t think he’s an astronaut.”

3. Artie Decker

Parental Guidance — 2012

(AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber)

In this family comedy, Decker (played by Billy Crystal) is a play-by-play announcer for the Fresno Grizzlies and grandparent to three grandkids who, through a turn of events, all end up under his care. Hijinks ensue.

2. Private James “Jim” Morita

Captain America: The First Avenger — 2011

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

When Private Morita (portrayed by Kenneth Choi) is freed from imprisonment from behind enemy lines in 1945, a soldier questions his status as an American, Morita replies curtly that he is “from Fresno, Ace.” Morita becomes a member of the “Howling Commandos,” an elite combat unit led by Captain America.

1. Wayne Szalinski

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids — 1989

(AP Photo/File)

Scientist and family man Wayne Szalinski was responsible for shrinking his children, and the children of his neighbor, down to quarter-inch size and thrusting them into a death-defying adventure to find their way home. The movie is set in Fresno and in the sequel, 1992’s Honey, I Blew Up The Kid, Szalinski clarifies that he is not “just some guy from Fresno who tinkered with crackpot ideas in his attic.”