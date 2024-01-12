FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Whether a small business is about research, making jewelry, or selling goods, it requires a lot of work -and money. Several organizations grant money to small businesses, and the City of Fresno shared a list of the ones available as of January 2024.

Amber Grant

The first grant on the list is the Amber Grant. According to ambergrantsforwomen.com, the grant was founded by WomensNet in 1998 and was set up with one goal in mind: to honor the memory of Amber Wigdahl, who died at 19 years old before achieving her business dreams. WomensNet presents three $10,000 Amber Grants to women-owned enterprises every month.

Officials say these grants include one for startups, another for businesses falling within designated, changing categories, and one for general small businesses. They have a $15 per application. To apply, click here.

Freed Fellowship Grant

According to freedfellowship.com, the Freed Fellowship Grant gives one $500 grant to business owners every month. Grant recipients are also eligible to receive an additional end-of-year grant of $2,500, and officials say there are “no strings attached” and “no equity required”. To apply for it, click here. Applications are accepted continuously on a rolling basis.

Halstead Grant

The Halstead Grant is an annual award for emerging silver jewelry artists, according to grant.halsteadbead.com. Applicants submit answers to 15 business questions in addition to their design portfolios.

The experience is designed to help jewelry entrepreneurs create a strategy to kick-start their careers, and the grand prize is a $7,500 cash grant plus other benefits, including $1,000 in merchandise, according to officials.

The deadline for this grant is May 1. Click here to apply.

National Association for The Self-Employed Growth Grant

The National Association for The Self-Employed (NASE) grant gives up to $4000 quarterly to four winners to support the growth of their business, according to nase.org. This grant can be used as available capital to hire and train additional employees, market a business, and even invest in new equipment and software.

However, to apply for this grant, applicants must be NASE members in good standing for a minimum of three months. They have different membership options, ranging from $120 to $240 annually. To apply for this grant, and to get more information, click here.

Grants.gov

According to City of Fresno officials, grants.gov serves as a repository for federally sponsored grants, including opportunities for small businesses. It serves as an initial resource for those seeking cost-free financing. For a targeted search of grants tailored to small businesses, they recommend utilizing the filtering options located on the left side of the page under the “eligibility” section.

Small Business Innovation Research, Small Business Technology Transfer Programs

For small businesses engaged in federal research and development efforts, the Small Business Administration (SBA) administers a pair of competitive programs offering grants. Various federal agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, and Health and Human Services, publish opportunities for business grants on their respective websites.

For eligibility information, click here. To go to their website, click here.