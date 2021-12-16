These are the best tamales in Fresno

We highlight the best places in Fresno to get these holiday-time treats according to Yelp

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — It’s tamale season! The hot and steamy Latin American dish has been warming up family dinners during the Christmas season for centuries.

If you lived under a rock your whole life, a tamale is a dish made from masa or a loosely formed corn-based dough, filled with your choice of a variety of marinated meats, chiles, or vegetables, and usually steamed in a corn husk or banana leaf.

It’s not hard to find tamales in Fresno, most Mexican restaurants sell the dish as part of their menu, while others make and sell them straight from their home like Hortencia Lopez who has been selling Tamales from her home for the past 20 years.

Since the sheer number of locations to get your tamales can be overwhelming, we have compiled a list of five restaurants that are considered the ‘cream of the crop’ according to Yelp.

According to its website, Golden Tamale in downtown Fresno is a family business cooking up authentic Mexican food for years. The owner is a former fitness trainer raised in the Central Valley and is a first-generation American.

The restaurant’s address is 744 P St, Fresno, CA 93721, USA.

2. CDT Cocina

CDT is located in the Tower District and its origins span over a decade as the owner’s grandmother owned and operated a tortilla business in Mexico, developing her own unique way of making masa, according to its website. Following the age-old recipe, CDT Cocina’s current owners continue their grandmother’s legacy fusing her “Old World” style with a modern, healthier approach.

CDT Cocina is located at 805 E Olive Ave Fresno, CA 93728.

3. El Toro Tortilleria

Though El Toro Tortilleria doesn’t have a website, it does have a solid 5-star page on Yelp. According to reviews, customers enjoy the “affordable price”, “homemade tortillas”, and their famous “carnitas”.

https://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/el-toro-tortilleria-fresno?select=wk4_Jf29iPn8SanpZnSivw

The southeast Fresno restaurant is located at 4507 E Tulare St Fresno, CA 93702.

4. Mi Panaderia La Michoacana

According to its website, Mi Panaderia La Michoacana specializes in different types of Mexican bread, cakes, flan in their storefront, but also has an outdoor taco truck that sells tamales. According to reviews, the tacos and tamales come stuffed with meat and are cooked fresh to order.

https://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/mi-panaderia-la-michoacana-fresno?select=k0g5aQx-7_YRQG3rm1Bdzg

You can find the restaurant at 4474 E Belmont Ave Fresno, CA 93702.

5. Cocina Village

Cocina Village goes a step above the rustic atmosphere of a taco truck and has been serving traditional Mexican dishes since 2018. According to its website, the recipes are rooted in some of the most culturally rich authentic places throughout Michoacán Mexico in a relaxing sit-down atmosphere.

The restaurant is located in 3050 W Shaw Ave Ste 111 Fresno, CA 93711