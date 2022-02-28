FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Data released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the top three most stolen vehicles in the county in 2021.

The 2021 data shows that the top three vehicles are pre-2000 Honda Civics, pre-2000 Honda Accords, and 1998 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks.

The numbers match up with state-wide figures released by the CHP for vehicle thefts for the previous year. According to the California Highway Patrol, 180,939 vehicles were stolen in 2020 – an almost 20% increase from the previous year’s total.

The top three cars stolen were all Honda Civics. At the top from the 2000 model year Civic, at second was the 1998 model year Civic, and third was the 1999 model year Civic. The top three stolen trucks were the 2001 model year Chevrolet Silverado, the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, and the 2000 Honda CRV.

The CHP data also shows that Central Valley counties (Kern, Fresno, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Merced, Madera, and Kings) accounted for just over 12% of all of California’s vehicle thefts. However, 52.2% of the recorded thefts were in Southern California.

For the third year in a row, state data ranks the 2000 and 1998 model year Honda Civic as the two most stolen cars in California.