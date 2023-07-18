FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the Powerball Lottery up to $1 billion, players in the Central Valley may have a lucky streak to count on as a look into the YourCentralValley.com archive shows we have been home to some big lottery winners in the past.

In July 2022, a Mega Millions player from Fresno won a jackpot worth over $4.2 million. It was sold at the Vons grocery store on Cedar Avenue near Shepherd Avenue in northeast Fresno and matched 5 out of 6 numbers.

In May 2023, the Handi Stop Liquor in Kerman sold a $1,000,000 winning scratcher, part of the Winter Riches Scratches game. Officials say Karen Gallardo bought her tickets with the odds of winning at around $11,688,054, according to the California Lottery website.

California also holds the top spot with the biggest Powerball lottery win in U.S. history from a 74-year-old man in Altadena, who won $2.4 billion in 2022.

So far in 2023, these are the places in the Central Valley to produce a $1 million plus winner:

February: Omar Balderas won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Tulare County

March: Luis Cruz won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Fresno County

April: John Vang won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Fresno County

According to Jackpot.com, California has had 12 Powerball lottery winners with the last one being in 2022.

California comes in second place in the luckiest state with the most mega millions jackpot winners, totaling 33 with the last one being in 2022. New York takes the top spot with the most mega millions winners at 43, with the most recent one happening in April 2023.

Outside the 2022 Powerball win in Altadena, these are the places in California where the biggest-winning lottery tickets have been sold, according to the California Lottery.

Morro Bay: An Albertsons supermarket sold a Powerball ticket for $699 million, one of the biggest prizes in the history of this lottery in the United States. Sacramento: A Powerball ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store for $316 million. Moreno Valley: Sunnymead liquor store sold a SuperLotto ticket for $13 million. South Pasadena: A Powerball ticket was sold at G&M Food Mart and Chevron gas station for $1.3 million. Blythe: A Powerball ticket was sold at a Valero gas station for $1.2 million.

If you are the lucky person to win the jackpot, but don’t want your identity shared with the world – you don’t actually have a choice to remain anonymous in California.

According to the California Lottery website, disclosure laws require the lottery to publicize the winner’s full name and the name and location of the business that sold the winning ticket. Total winnings, including “your gross and net installment payments,” are public record, the lottery says, and are subject to disclosure as well.

So which state is the luckiest and has the most Powerball Jackpot winners? That title belongs to Hoosier State, Indiana, which boasts 39 jackpot wins since 1992 when Powerball got its start.