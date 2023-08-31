FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The smoke hanging around in our skies is smoke, and it has caused an air quality alert in effect for the entire Central Valley until at least Friday, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

KSEE24 meteorologist Reuben Contreras says this alert is mainly due to smoke impacts from wildfires in northern California and the Redwood Fire in Tulare County.

Smoke from the fires is being carried into the Central Valley by changing wind direction through the northern part of the state.

Contreras says that weather patterns through this weekend have the potential to continue to draw wildfire smoke into the Central Valley. As a result, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert, along with the National Weather Service.

Residents impacted by the smoke are advised to stay indoors to minimize exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District also strongly urges the public to take health-protective actions to stay safe when smoke from wildfires affects the Central Valley, including following air quality recommendations when making decisions about outdoor activities.

Additional health protective actions include:

Staying indoors

Using portable air cleaners or high-efficiency filters to remove fine particles from the air

Planning ahead and creating a “clean air room”

Visiting a Clean Air Center

Officials add that particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed.