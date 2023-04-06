FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Superior Court is being forced to cut back on court reporter coverage during legal proceedings.

Officials say that, as of May 1, court reporters will no longer be present in hearings that take place in family law, civil, and probate departments.

The move, the court says, is in response to the State of California’s unprecedented court reporter shortage which has trickled down to the Central Valley and is now severely impacting staffing at the Fresno County Superior Courthouse.

According to Gonzalez, the problem is that there are more court reporters leaving the industry than there are new ones to replace them.

“We must focus our limited resources on the statutorily mandated case types,” said Presiding Judge David Kalemkarian. “It was a difficult and unpopular decision, but we ultimately have no other options.”

Not having a court reporter present has the potential to change the outcome of a dispute. Transcripts are often referenced by attorneys to help build their case and it’s a legal record of everything that was said in the courtroom that could be vital in divorce cases and if necessary appeals processes.

Despite the shortage, court reporters will still be present in hearings for felony criminal cases, juvenile cases, proceedings to declare a minor free from custody, and hearings under the Lanterman-Petris Short Act which deal with matters related to psychiatric and mental health, per California state law.

For those interested, the court says it offers a competitive salary, hiring incentives of up to $8,000 for full-time employees, and many other benefits such as 10 hours per month of paid administrative leave. Those incentives, though, still leave hiring managers at the Fresno County Superior Court struggling to get applicants.

Full-time court reporters aren’t the only positions the court is looking to fill; part-time, and per diem positions are also offered. More information on current incentives in place through June 2023 can be found here.