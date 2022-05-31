FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is a well-known city in California, home to a number of fictional characters and referenced in many popular songs. However, the Fresno of Central California is not the only Fresno in the United States.

In fact, there are other Fresnos in Texas, Arkansas, Ohio, and a Fresno Reservoir in Montana.

In Fort Bend County, Texas, Fresno is home 24,486 people (according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 census). The Texas State Historical Association reports that Fresno was named after California’s Fresno and owes its rapid population growth in the 1970s and 1980s to the growth of nearby Houston (which is northeast of Fresno).

In Arkansas’ Lincoln County is the community of Fresno. It is a small place that, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, is located close to where Highway 114 connects to AR-11 – around 10 miles outside of Star City.

Coshocton County, Ohio, is where another Fresno can be found. According to the U.S. Census Bureau Fresno, OH, is home to 140 people and has a 77.9% employment rate.

Montana’s Fresno is not somewhere to live – but instead a body of water. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Fresno Reservoir is home to 5,760 water surface acres and has 65 miles of shoreline. Suggested activities in the area include camping, fishing, hunting, boating, and water sports.