The Visalia Ransacker: DA’s office wants to hear your story

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Before Joseph James DeAngelo became known as the “Golden State Killer”, he was dubbed the “Visalia Ransacker.” Nearly 50 years ago Visalia residents were the target of a series of more than 100 burglaries, which were all linked to the same person, DeAngelo.

Drawers were rummaged, underwear was strewn throughout the home, and small, often insignificant items, were stolen or re-arranged

The Office of the District Attorney is asking the public to share their stories of this horrific time in Visalia history.

Through the Visalia Ransacker Community History Project, the District Attorney’s office wants to know: how did the prowling and Ransacker crimes impact you and your family? How did you feel decades later when he was arrested and sentenced? If you were not a resident at the time, what did you hear about this case?

The Office of the District Attorney intends to collect these accounts for publication later this summer near the first anniversary of the Ransacker’s sentencing.

If you would like to share your story, you’re asked to visit the Tulare County District Attorney’s website.