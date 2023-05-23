FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Savannah Bananas are coming to Fresno in July. If you are wondering “who/what are the Savannah Bananas?” then keep reading.
According to its home page the Bananas “make baseball fun.”
People of a certain age can think of the Bananas as the Baseball equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters. Or what might be created if the Globetrotters were the team in the movie “Major League.” The Bananas even have an adversary team – much like the Globetrotter’s Washington Generals – called the Savannah Party Animals.
On July 27, 2023, the Bananas will play the Party Animals at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.
JUST THE FACTS
The Bananas are an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia.
The Bananas did play in the competitive Coastal Plain League (CPL) from 2019 this year. The CPL is a wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league, featuring college players recruited throughout the nation. The Bananas came out on top of this league the past two years.
Thanks to their good play, some tremendous marketing, and family-friendly antics on the field the team ended up selling out every game and recently decided to leave the CPL.
Following the 2022 summer league season, the Bananas announced they were folding their collegiate amateur team and only playing “Banana Ball.”
BANANA BALL
The Bananas took the standard baseball rules and updated them to better fit their entertaining style of play. Branded as “Banana Ball,” these include a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters are not allowed to step out of the batter’s box, no pitcher mound visits are allowed, walks are now called sprints, and foul balls caught by fans are counted as outs.
According to the Savannah Banana’s website, tickets go on sale approximately two months before your selected city’s game day. The game in Fresno is set to take place July 27.