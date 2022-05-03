FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Every time someone dies in suspicious or unexpected circumstances, the local coroner’s office is tasked with finding out the cause. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office publishes a report every year detailing the many causes of death in the county – and that list includes the deaths declared accidental.

In 2018, 414 deaths investigated by the coroner’s office were declared accidental. When excluding motor vehicle and overdose caused, there were 124 deaths remaining.

The other accidental deaths in 2018 included:

1 falling on a glass bottle

1 kicked by a horse

1 while tree cutting

1 in a tire explosion

In 2019, 445 deaths investigated were declared accidental, with 118 not considered motor vehicle or overdose-related. Of the 118 remaining cases, causes of death included:

3 falling off a ladder

2 falling from bed

2 while tree trimming

1 drowning in a storage container

2 choking on meat

1 choking on an orange

1 choking on cereal

1 choking on tacos

1 choking on tortilla

In 2020, 584 deaths were considered accidental. Excluding the accidental deaths attributed to motor vehicles and overdoses, 137 were remaining. Included in that list:

3 falling off a horse

2 while tree cutting

1 choking on food

1 stung by a bee

The 2021 report is yet to be released by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.