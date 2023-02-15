FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – “The New Manchester. A bold and exciting make-over of Manchester Center.” That is the first message that you see when visiting thenewmanchester.com. In September of 2016, Omninet Capital and the City of Fresno held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate what was billed as big changes to come to the then nearly 60-year-old mall.

Fast forward to 2023 and what does the new Manchester Center look like now?

Before venturing into the current state of the new Manchester Center, we should find out what it was intended to look like. That information is still online on their website.

According to the website, Omnimet Capital was supposed to “transform and beautify the center into something entirely unique, engaging, and entertaining for the Fresno community.”

The renovations were supposed to offer over a million square feet of retail space, including new mall entrances, a new exterior shopping area, an event plaza/outdoor gathering space, a new retail pad on Blackstone, and a new marketplace that was set to be an artisan food community.

The New Manchester Mall was to be anchored by Sears (which closed in 2020) and the still-popular Regal Manchester 16 Theaters.

Upon arrival via Highway 41, you are greeted with a modern-looking digital sign showcasing some of the events in Fresno. The exterior of Manchester Center was updated with a modern look that features shades of grey and cream colors – with the teal/cyan and white logo of the mall.

Visitors will also see the faded banner that covers the old sign that was never changed on the Blackstone Avenue side. On the building, several large rectangular banners have also faded away.

While most of the entrances to the mall are open – one on the Blackstone side remains closed with a faded promise covering the windows that says “more shops coming to the new Manchester Center.”

The retail pad built on the Blackstone Avenue side is a spot popular as it features Chipotle, The Habit Burger Grill, and It’s BobaTime. It is one of the areas of the mall with consistent traffic.

If you access Manchester Center from the East Shields Avenue entrance, you see grey colors on the ground that go with white walls. Above you is the modern glass walkways that connect the second-floor sections – but there are no storefronts or kiosks, just white walls and a few dark windows with the words, “more fashion coming.”

Behind two of those walls are two sections of the mall that have been cut off and seemingly abandoned. As you keep waking, there is a point where the remodel ends and you are back again to the original mall.

Stores and kiosks are sporadically open and foot traffic was seemingly non-existent on the day of our visit.

YourCentralValley.com attempted to reach out to the Manchester Center officials listed on its website and on-site, including Omninet Capital, without any response.

At Manchester Mall, there is foot traffic to both the movie theater and the restaurants outside – showing that the potential is there with its easy access from Highway 41 and Blackstone Avenue. River Park, Fashion Fair, and El Paseo continue to see success and ways to grow – so why not Manchester Mall?