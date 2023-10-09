YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’ve ever wondered what gives Yosemite National Park its extra touch of beauty at certain times of the day – it’s not just the sun, it’s an actual event.

Park officials say granite walls inside Yosemite National Park turn rosy and pink before sunrise or after sunset due to a phenomenon called alpenglow.

Alpenglow is caused when sunlight is reflected off airborne precipitation and officials say the rosy glow continues on clouds and granite walls for some time after sunset until it gently fades to purple and grey, and then fades away altogether.

How orange and bright the colors also depends on a variety of factors, but park officials say it usually looks similar assuming there are no clouds.

Park officials say visitors wanting to catch the best sunrise and sunset views should head to these locations: