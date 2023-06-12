FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Summer is almost here, which also means it’s time to begin the Glassy-winged sharpshooter treatment program in Fresno County, which helps protect local crops.

When polled in our own newsroom, most thought “Glassy-winged sharpshooter” was an actual name for someone with a firearm. In reality, the glassy-winged sharpshooter is actually a pest.

The glassy-winged sharpshooter is a large insect, approximately a half-inch long, and is dark brown to black, with a lighter underside. The wings are partly transparent with reddish veins.

According to experts, these insects cause severe damage by feeding on various ornamentals and crop plants. They prefer to feed on stems rather than leaves, using their strong sucking mouthparts to remove fluid and nutrients from plants.

As a result of their feeding, experts say they can transmit various plant diseases including Pierce’s Disease, which kills grapevines and there are no effective treatments for it.

Beginning June 12, Fresno County homeowners will be asked permission to perform voluntary treatment on their properties. Weather permitting, officials say treatment will begin on June 19.

Officials also say traps will be placed around the perimeter of Fresno, the eastern edge of Clovis, and surrounding the Sunnyside area at a density of 15 traps per square mile.

In previous years, officials say using yellow sticky panel traps in nurseries, commercial citrus and grapes, and residential landscapes throughout Fresno County, can also help trap and manage these insects.

Anyone with questions about the control of the Glassy-winged sharpshooter is asked to contact the Fresno County Department of Agriculture at (559) 600-7510.