FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A species named after Fresno – the Fresno Kangaroo Rat – is listed by federal officials as endangered. It has four toes on each foot, hops around on its hind legs, has an unusual bathing technique – and has been considered at-risk for almost 40 years.

The National Park Service’s website (NPS) says despite its name and mouse-like appearance, the Kangaroo rat is neither a rat nor a mouse. Instead, it is a member of the Heteromyidae family, with its closest relative being the pocket gopher.

They have very large eyes, small ears and usually, weigh up to 4.5 ounces (about the weight of a granola bar).

Kangaroo rats are seed eaters, eating mostly mesquite beans and grass seeds – but sometimes they can be seen eating small insects. According to the National Park Service, Kangaroo Rats do not bathe in the traditional way – but will instead take a dust bath by rolling around in the sand instead.

Kangaroo Rat, image courtesy of the National Park Service

The Fresno Kangaroo Rat is one of the three subspecies of the San Joaquin kangaroo rat. According to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) it is identified as being smaller than the Tipton kangaroo rat and the short-nosed kangaroo rat.

The Fresno subspecies averages around nine inches in length and moves rapidly by hopping on its hind legs. It has long hind legs, a long tail, a short neck, and a large head – and only four toes on each of its hind feet.

United States Fish and Wildlife Service officials say the Fresno Kangaroo Rat has the smallest range of any kangaroo rat species in North America – occupying only the central portion of the San Joaquin Valley in California.

The Fresno Kangaroo Rat lives in arid areas and was once abundant across the valley floor, but the transition of land to agricultural and urban uses has reduced their habitat. For this reason, this species was listed as endangered in 1985.

A paper published by the California State University Stanislaus shows the historical geographic range of this species, surrounding the area of grassland and alkali desert scrub communities on the San Joaquin Valley floor in Merced, Kings, Fresno, and Madera counties as its home.

It also says the last known record of a Fresno Kangaroo Rat in Fresno County was in 1992 at the Alkali Sink Ecological Reserve.

The Fresno Kangaroo Rat was believed to be extinct by the early 1900s, only to be rediscovered in 1933. UCS researchers said by 1974, the known habitat for the Fresno Kangaroo Rats had been reduced – primarily by agricultural developments, urbanization, and transportation infrastructures.

According to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Fresno Kangaroo Rat continues to be threatened by:

Loss of habitat due to agricultural development

Habitat fragmentation

Climate change

Application of rodenticides.

The likely reason for the Fresno Kangaroo Rats’ demise is because experts say they provide a major source of food for a variety of predators, including the (also endangered) San Joaquin kit fox. Their burrows were also used extensively by the endangered blunt-nosed leopard lizard and other reptiles.