FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not be a top priority when in the drive-thru line, but letting a car idle while waiting for food could be burning more gas than many would realize. In fact, parking, turning off the engine and going inside could save enough money to add an extra treat to the order.

According to AAA, a car engine left idling consumes a quarter to half a gallon of fuel every hour. AAA’s own figures show that the average price of a gallon of fuel in California is $5.87 (as of Wednesday.) Some number crunching later shows that 45 minutes waiting in a drive-thru would burn on average $2.20 in gas.

Therefore, the amount of money saved on gas could net a tasty addition to the meal. For example, at In-N-Out in California (as of Feb. 1, 2022), $2.20 saved will buy:

French fries ($2.05)

Large soda ($2.10)

Hot cocoa ($1.90)

At Chick-fil-A in California, $2.20 saved could buy:

Small waffle potato fries ($2.09)

Chocolate chunk cookie ($1.65)

Medium soda ($2.19).

At Taco Bell in California, $2.20 saved could buy:

Crunchy or soft taco ($1.99)

Cinnamon twists ($1.59)

Nacho Fries ($1.89)

Cheesy bean and rice burrito ($1.59)

These figures do not take into account cars and trucks that automatically turn off the engine when it has come to a complete stop, the amount of gas a hybrid will use, or for the extra fuel consumed by having their air conditioner running at the time. Additionally, with inflation on the rise, the prices of the aforementioned items could potentially be on the rise as well.

Turning off the car and parking up is but one opportunity to reduce gas usage. AAA has an extensive list of each of them, including using cruise control to reduce gas-burning fluctuations in speed and staying around 50 mph on highways.