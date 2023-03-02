FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Antibiotics could be “wonder drugs” – but taking too many will lead to bacteria getting so strong that they could become resistant to our current medicines, according to Doctor John Zweifler, a Fresno County Department of Public Health medical consultant.

Dr. Zweifler cites the recent antibiotic-resistant Shigella XDR warning from the CDC as an example of the increase in antibiotic resistance in our society and says there are cases where alternatives should be used.

“I know when we are sick we want to be able to take medication and get better. But most of the time infections that we get are both gastrointestinal infections, vomiting, and diarrhea. As well as upper respiratory infections colds, and coughs most of those are caused by viruses which antibiotics are not effective. So taking antibiotics in those cases increases the opportunity for bacteria to then develop resistance to those antibiotics,” said Dr. Zweifler.

MedlinePlus describes antibiotics as medicines that fight bacterial infections in people and animals. They work by killing the bacteria or making it hard for them to reproduce and grow. Antibiotics don’t work on viral infections.

Taking antibiotics when they aren’t needed has the potential to cause bacteria to change and become resistant to them, rendering current medication ineffective. According to Dr. Zweifler, this becomes a major issue in hospitals and nursing homes where they are already using very potent antibiotics.

As the bacteria become more and more resistant, fewer treatment options are available, leading to individuals becoming carriers of these resistant bacteria. Dr. Zweifler even warns of the potential for the resistant genes in resistant bacteria to be transmitted to others.

Dr. Zweifler says physicians have a big responsibility in recommending supportive care measures before prescribing antibiotics.

“It’s often the easiest thing to do when someone comes in sick. Just say ‘hey here is a prescription’ your better, patient feels better, it’s a relatively quick way to manage it. But in a lot of cases, most infections are caused by viruses, so emphasizing supportive care measures prior to using antibiotics is often the best course of action,” said Zweifler.

The Central Valley has already seen the dangers of resistant bacteria in poultry. In 2014 Foster Farms in Livingston, was forced to recall an undetermined amount of chicken products that had been contaminated by a particular strain of Salmonella according to the USDA.

In the CDC report, federal officials say that Salmonella Heidelberg was resistant to commonly prescribed antibiotics and of the 638 reported people infected, 38% of them were hospitalized. A follow-up report by the NRDC cited that Foster Farms would routinely use antibiotics leading to drug-resistant bacteria.

With antibiotics leading to stronger and more resistant bacteria, physicians say it’s important to consult your doctor and consider alternatives – before using antibiotics.