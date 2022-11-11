TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The red carpet will be rolled out this weekend for annual music awards honoring musicians of all genres in the Central Valley.

“It’s like the Central Valley Grammys, I’m looking forward to seeing what people are going to be dressed like, the red carpet is coming out,” said Thomas Bagu, president of Global Indie Magazine.

The 2nd Annual Central Valley Music Awards is set to kick off Sunday, November 13 at the C&S Event Center in Orosi.

The Central Valley Music Awards is an event where entertainers are nominated in over 20 categories, ranging from Best Hip-Hop Artist, Best Music Video, or Best Song.

“We have a lot to offer, it’s such a rich culture of live music and it goes unseen,” said Jesse Wilkin, vocalist, and guitarist of Stoneshiver.

Stoneshiver, a rock band from Kingsburg, has been nominated for Best Rock Band. This will be the first time the band is attending the event and has been nominated for an award.

The band Scoundrel from Fresno won awards in two categories last year, Best Metal Band and Best Band Overall.

1st Annual Central Valley Music Awards. (Photo Courtesy: Tori Lavon)

“Last year exceeded my expectations, I don’t want to set a bar,” said Steffen Clark, bassist for Scoundrel.

They are runners-up for the second time in a row in multiple categories and will be performing at this year’s event.

“The cool thing about Central Valley Music awards this year is that we have more friends in the community that will be there,” said Chris Bradburd, drummer of Scoundrel.

The event gives bands and solo artists a chance to network with one another and experience genres showcased in a variety of sub-categories.

“The cool thing about the awards, at least for me, is seeing the other side of it. I’m just used to seeing the metal side, so seeing the hip-hop, R&B, and female singers, you don’t really see that in the metal community. It’s really cool to meet people and see the talent of the other genres I don’t necessarily involve myself with,” said Eric Gutierrez, guitarist for Scoundrel.

Bagu says that artists need to set the tone for these events because there are not a lot of outlets for multiple music genres, meaning a lot of these entertainers do not make it to the radio.

“Looking forward to seeing all the entertainers, they may not be A-list, but they are A-list to us, coming from the Central Valley,” said Bagu.

Tickets are still available and can be bought at the Central Valley Music Awards website. Doors for the event open at 3 p.m.