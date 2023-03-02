FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Resurrected after 20 years, a band known for extreme stage antics is ready to take that role again – but they first made a stop in Fresno.

The band Society 1 joined Static-X for the band’s “Rise of the Machine” North American tour which kicked off on February 25. The tour includes other bands such as; Dope, Fear Factor, Mushroomhead, and Twiztid.

It has also been 20 years since they released their album “Exit Through Fear”, which came out in 2003.

The band began in the 1990s and is primarily known as the first rock band in history to have the lead singer suspended with pierced metal hooks in their bareback while in the air and performing.

“This has never been done in the entirety of rock and roll history,” says Lord Zane, vocalist, and resident suspension artist.

Zane holds many world records in suspension such as the largest body suspension that occurred in 2005 at the Download Festival with a crowd of over 80,000.

While they are touring with Static-X, there is also a movie being made “Shock Rock.” This documentary-styled movie follows the life of Lord Zane and his extreme antics performed on stage.

“Watching Matt (Lord Zane) from how he creates this world as a pure artist, an extreme performance artist he puts himself through what normal people couldn’t imagine,” says Dagon Destroyer, drummer and co-director of Shock Rock Movie.

Before they could jump on the tour with Static-X, they needed warm-up shows since it has been so long since the members of the band played together.

Erik Kluiber, the guitarist said the first warm-up show in Hollywood at The Whiskey on February 23 shook off some nerves he had. However, Jimmy Minj the bassist says the smaller shows are better because you can see the crowd.

Photo Courtesy Tori Lavon Photo Courtesy Tori Lavon

“I think we have enough love, even though we are a secondary market [compared to San Fransico] we have passion,” says Art Silva, CEO and promoter of The Artourage.

The band chose Fresno as their second warm-up show and to be a part of the Shock Rock Movie. They performed on Friday at The Fulton with local bands Prey 4 Reign, Rotten Apple, Rock On, Experience Plague, Dave Hates Machines, and DJ Copper.

“L.A. is dying, you guys are creating a scene here. Fresno’s passion can compete,” said Destroyer.

Zane says every time they come through they try to give Fresno something they have never seen before.

Society 1 is set to perform next at the Knitting Factory in Spokane, Washinton March 2.