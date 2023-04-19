FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s first cannabis dispensary will be celebrating its first 4/20 holiday on Thursday.

The Artist Tree, on Palm and Herdon, will be celebrating with an outdoor party featuring DJs and neighboring food joints, like Hummus Republic and Popolo’s Pizza.

“We are expecting, a lot of people who are very excited because this is the first time cannabis has been legal in the city of Fresno for a 4/20,” says Courtney Caron, co-owner legal counsel of The Artist Tree.

Caron said that the importance of legal cannabis is the “safe cannabis” service The Artist Tree provides; products that are tracked, traced, and tested through a state system before adult consumption.

The Artist Tree is less than a year old and will be a popular place to come to on Thursday. There will also be local vendors selling merchandise and swag.

“We wanted to make something accepting for everyone to come whether you are a younger consumer looking for a vibe or an older consumer who wanted something more sophisticated. We feel like the model of The Artist Tree meets everybody right down the middle and felt like that was important because we want everyone to feel like they could come here and receive the help they need getting their products, feeling welcome and not have any intimidation at the same time,” says Caron.

The budtenders are expecting true cannabis supporters to show up on 4/20. They also suggest arriving as earlier as possible or even order ahead of time for pick up and delivery.

Caron said there will be a doorbuster on selected items. Other than that, it’s just the regular daily deal which can be found on their website.

The Artist Tree is open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. throughout the week.