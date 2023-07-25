FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Millerton Reservoir reaching full capacity, what could happen for those downstream from the dam if it broke away? That extreme scenario is something the Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District has considered.

YourCentralValley.com looked into inundation maps in our area which show the flooding that could result from a hypothetical failure of a dam.

The inundation mapping projections represent worst-case scenarios and are based on the following factors:

Weather and land conditions

Structure of the dam

Nature of the problem

According to the Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District, in the event of a dam failure experts say not all parts of Central Fresno County would be impacted.

In a worst-case scenario of a hypothetical failure of a dam or its critical structures, such as spillways or outlet gates, the areas that would be impacted by flooding would include:

Areas to the east of Highway 168 (Shaw, Herndon, Shepard Avenues)

Areas to the west of Highway 99 (Shields, Olive Avenues)

Any neighborhood or business touching Highway 41

The control district has maps for specific dam sites, including both the areas impacted by the dam breaking – and the detention basins, which are used to store floodwater. The maps can be viewed below:

Where water would go if the Redbank Creek Dam broke.

Where water would go if the Fancher Creek Dam broke.

Where water would go if the Fancher Detention Basin flooded.

Where water would go if the Big Dry Creek Dam broke.

Where water would go if the Redbank Creek Detention Basin flooded.

Where water would go if the Alluvial Drain Basin flooded.

While the Bureau of Reclamation’s California-Great Basin Region has been actively managing reservoir conditions all spring to arrive by mid-July, officials say they are currently making controlled releases at Friant Dam through both the river outlets & spillway to manage incoming flows.