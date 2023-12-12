FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – To be a juror is a civic obligation that needs to be fulfilled given that jurors can change many lives. However, how can individuals know whether or not they can serve? What are the qualifications? What if they are a felon, or have someone in their care?

According to courts.ca.gov, jurors are selected randomly by using name lists from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), voter registrations, and state tax filer lists. Failure to appear might result in a fine of up to $1,500, jail, or both.

To report for Jury Service, individuals must be qualified and have not been excused or had their service postponed. According to California law, residents are qualified to be a juror if they:

Are a U.S. citizen

Are at least 18 years old

Can understand English enough to understand and discuss the case

Are residents of the county that sent them to jury summons

Are not currently on a grand jury or on another trial jury

Are not under a conservatorship

Are not incarcerated in any prison or jail

Are not on parole, postrelease community supervision, felony probation, or mandated supervision for the conviction of a felony

Are not required to register as a sex offender

Were convicted of malfeasance while holding public office and have not had their civil rights restored

However, officials say as of Jan. 1, 2020, to have a felony conviction in their criminal record does not disqualify residents from jury service, unless they have been convicted of a felony and are currently on parole, postrelease community supervision, felony probation, or mandated supervision for the conviction of a felony.

Individuals who are currently required to register as a sex offender under Section 290 of the Penal Code based on felony conviction are also disqualified, as well as any individual incarcerated in any prison or jail, according to officials.

To understand enough English to discuss the case is one of the qualifications, meaning that jurors do not need to speak perfect English, given that according to officials, the court uses common, everyday language that people can understand.

However, if an individual cannot understand English, they are asked to follow the instructions on the summons or contact the jury office.

Residents can be also excused from service if:

They do not have any means of transportation. This includes public transportation, given that officials say jurors can receive up to $12 for using public transit, and some courts may have programs where they pay what it costs to take mass transit or where local transit agencies provide free bus or rail transportation to court.

They would have to travel an excessive distance to the courthouse.

They have a physical or mental impairment. They can also postpone their service. If disabled, individuals can request a permanent medical excuse. A doctor’s note might be required.

They provide care for a dependent and cannot afford to have someone cover for them.

Serving would be an extreme financial burden.

All person accused of a crime or involved in a civil dispute have a constitutional right to have a jury decide their cases, according to courts.ca.gov. This is why jurors participate in an important public process and fulfill a civic obligation. They make important decisions affecting other people’s lives as well as their community.

