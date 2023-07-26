YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 93-year-old man from Oakland who completed a lifelong goal to hike up Half Dome inside Yosemite National Park has advice for others in the same shoes, around the same age.

“Keep climbing.”

On July 18, Everett Kalin, accompanied by family, climbed the 14-to-16-mile round-trip hike to the summit, 8,800 feet above sea level, according to the National Park Service.

“It was just so wonderful, there were a few tough parts, but I was confident I could do it,” said Kalin.

Kalin, who took the climb with his youngest son John and granddaughter Sidney, says it was so special to do with his family.

This was the first time Everett had ever hiked Half Dome and says having one of his four sons and his granddaughter join him made it extra meaningful for him.

“My wife just celebrated her 90th birthday and lives in assisted living so she was not able to join us, but she really encouraged me to go do this,” says Kalin.

Kalin’s hike up Half Dome at 93 years old is not the only time he’s taken an adventure. At 91 years old, Everett went skydiving.

“Two years ago I jumped out of a plane. It was just something I have been wanting to do and decided to do it,” says Kalin.

When asked what is next for the Oakland adventure seeker, he was still coming down from his hiker’s high from Half Dome.

“I haven’t decided quite yet, but if I make it to 100, I may just jump out of a plane again,” laughed Kalin.