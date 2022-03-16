FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s 22nd congressional district as we currently know it will soon be no more. According to We Draw the Lines CA, new district maps will come into effect following the results of the 2022 general election (set for Nov. 8) and the winning candidates representing the new districts will be sworn into office in January 2023.

That means the candidates vying to fill the vacancy left when Devin Nunes resigned in January will be filling in for at most eight months – before the November election selects someone to represent the redrawn boundaries and then they are then sworn into office the following January. (Of course, the person who won the election to replace Nunes could go on to win the election in one of the new congressional districts.)

Nunes’ resignation began a process that requires a primary election, and possibly a general election, to elect a successor. The primary election is set for April 5. According to Fresno County Clerk James Kus, a candidate can win the seat outright at the special election by getting 50% of the vote plus one. If not, then the runoff goes to a special general election on June 7 featuring the top two candidates from the April election. One of them would have to get more than 50% of the vote in order to win the election.

When Nunes announced his resignation a number of people announced that they would be campaigning for his seat, including State Senator Andreas Borgeas and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. Both have since dropped out of the race.

The candidates officially on the ballot for California’s 22nd congressional district are:

Eric Garcia (D), described as a father/therapist

Lourin Hubbard (D), described as water resources manager

Connie Conway (R), described as a small business owner

Elizabeth Heng (R), described as a small business owner

Michael Maher (R), described as an aviation business owner

Matt Stoll (R), described as a small business owner

The successful candidate will only have a limited time representing the current 22nd district on Capitol Hill between being sworn in – and the swearing-in of the winner in the November election in January 2023.

If there is a winner in the April 5 election, then the earliest the results could be certified would be April 14, giving the successful candidate approximately eight months in the U.S. House of Representatives before the next swearing-in. If there is no outright winner and a general election on June 7 is required, then the successful candidate would have approximately five months on Capitol Hill between the results being certified on July 15 and the next swearing-in.