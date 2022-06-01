LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Water Resources warned swimmers this week not to go into Merced County’s San Luis Reservoir due to a dangerous type of algae bloom.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the state agency reported that blue-green algae had been identified on the water. Officials warn that swimming and other activities that could potentially cause someone to come into contact with the algae are not considered safe.

According to the DWR, exposure to the toxic blue-green algae can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms. Pet owners are especially warned not to allow their pets to go into the water and lick their fur afterward.

Officials add that bloom conditions can rapidly change – and wind, waves, and other disturbances on the water can move the algae and make it more concentrated in specific parts of the reservoir.

Anyone camping nearby the San Luis Reservoir is also asked not the drink, cook, or wash dishes with untreated surface water, adding that the usual water purification techniques (such as camping filters, tablets, and boiling) do not remove the algae toxins.