FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States.

Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses.

On the same day, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that the consumer price index went up to 6.3% in July when compared with the same month in 2021. A slight decrease compared with 6.8% reported in June.

Still, food prices keep increasing due to a number of factors other than inflation.

A study conducted by Dunnhumby, a customer data science company, shows the cheapest groceries stores in the United States. Of those listed, these are the supermarkets located in the Central Valley:

Aldi

Winco Foods

Grocery Outlet

Food4Less/FoodsCo

Walmart

Walmart Neighborhood

Costco

More than 50 stores participated in the study.