FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raffi Sarimazian was out for a drive to get dinner Saturday night near Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue, when he saw a cluster of six solid orange lights in the night sky.

“I was going back home, turned left, right by Sunnyside High, and I see these lights, and I look closer and I could see them moving,” says Sarimazian.

Screenshot of video captured by Raffi Sarimazian (KSEE/KGPE)

“I drove all the way down Peach, close to Church where I live, and was recording it the whole time, and one by one they would slowly disappear, like fade away.”

The Air National Guard confirmed that they had no aircraft flying that night, in fact, it is unusual to fly during evening hours and an alert would have to be sent out.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not respond to our request for comment.

A comparison of video captured by Raffi Sarimazian to a file photo of Starlink satellites

In the past, SpaceX Starlink satellites have been mistaken for an extraterrestrial encounter, however they usually move in a straight line, and are usually a series of 60 satellites tethered in the same direction.

Weather balloons have also been mistaken for unidentified aerial phenomena, but according to officials with the National Weather Service, the Hanford station does not fly weather balloons, and the closest weather station from Fresno that flies weather balloons is at the Vandenberg Air Force base in Lompoc, California. They are usually launched twice a day at 3:00 a.m. and at 3:00 p.m.

Sarimazian submitted the video to Fresno Unexplained, a Facebook page where users are encouraged to share photos and videos of unusual phenomena seen around Fresno.

Sarimazian says there was something odd about how the lights were moving.

“One of them would pass the other, and the one that is passed would disappear. Some of the lights just faded away and disappeared.”

This isn’t the first time Sarimazian saw something out of the ordinary. When he used to live in northwest Fresno, he would see singular lights that he couldn’t identify. However, he says this encounter was the most unusual occurrence he has seen so far.

“Just how they were a bunch of orange lights moving along with you, and eventually disappear, it was really weird.”