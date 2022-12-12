FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend saw a hefty amount of snowfall in California: the Sierra Nevada received around 48 inches of snow in just 48 hours – some areas are at five feet deep.

With so much snow falling across the county, could any of that fall here in Fresno?

According to CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, Fresno would need a storm system to move through that is cold and bring us precipitation. Temperatures at the surface and in the air would need to be at or below freezing so that the precipitation would fall in the form of snow and so the snowflakes do not melt on the way down.

Federal records show that Fresno’s last recorded trace of snow is on December 11, 2005.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), since 1907, Fresno has received snowfall a total of 47 times. On 12 of those occasions, it has been what is described as measurable snowfall.

The most snowfall Fresno has ever got according to the NOAA is 2.5″ of snow on January 12, 1930. The most measurable snow it has ever gotten in a year was in 1916 with four inches of depth. For the most part, Fresno has only received traces of snow throughout the decades.