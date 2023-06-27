VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the economy continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say they are starting to see a downward trend in home improvement spending – but not in one Tulare County community.

Despite several states across the country seeing massive shortages and a need for skilled labor help, the Visalia-Porterville area is where skilled labor shortages affect homeowners the least.

According to Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies data, the combined Visalia-Porterville area ranked at number 14 in the nation for where home service labor shortages are the least widespread.

Data revealed Americans spent close to $500 billion on home improvements in 2022, marking a decade of continuous growth within the industry. However, with pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing labor shortages across all sectors, many homeowners struggled to find professional help for their construction needs, which has left homeowners to face remodels or even critical repairs themselves.

Visalia-Porterville had 59.10 available workers per 1,000 homeowners, according to the data.

Four metrics were used to measure these numbers including:

Home services workers per 1,000 homeowners

Three-year change in the number of home service workers

Contractor businesses per 1,000 businesses

Three-year change in the number of contractor businesses

Experts say the gap between demand and supply in-home services may continue to grow over the next decade, except for electricians and pest control workers.

Of the home service jobs with slower expected growth, the data showed that home inspectors rank last with 4.4% fewer home inspectors anticipated in 2031 than in 2021. This is likely to have a huge impact on home sellers and buyers, both of whom need inspectors when selling or buying homes, according to the data provided.

Other jobs expected to see slower expected growth include landscapers, home security installers, roofers, and plumbing and HVAC technicians.

As many high school graduates are weighing their options and more of them are deciding to opt for work instead of going straight to college. Career Technical Education Charter High School in Fresno is working to combat the gap by creating career pathways designed to connect high school courses with college credit, setting students up to work in the construction industry.

Through a partnership with State Center Community College District and the Regional Occupational Program (ROP), officials say students work towards certification and are provided the opportunity to obtain skills training within the career field they choose.

CTEC has focused on two pathways for students to learn about: advanced manufacturing, and commercial construction.

Last week, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) reintroduced the College For All Act, a bill that would expand access to college for millions of students. The bill would allow working-class students to attend public community colleges, public trade schools, and public four-year colleges free of tuition.