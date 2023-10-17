FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno icon and founder of Fresno’s Neighborhood Watch Roselyn “Roz” Clark has passed away Tuesday, officials announced.

Fresno Police and Neighborhood Watch Executive Director Mary Haskin said 89-year-old Roz passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Fresno after a brief illness.

Haskin remembers Roz, like many, as a strong and powerful woman.

“Roz Clark was the original female ‘Girl Power’ before that was even a thing,” Haskin explained, “She started her own ‘village’ in Fresno in 1970. She was raised by the village as a small child.”

Haskin explained what inspired Roz to make a difference in the community of Fresno.

“There was an incident way back then with a little girl and she started her relationship with the police department that blossomed into a non-profit neighborhood watch because she worked for the IRS, so she formed a non-profit that allowed the police department to flourish and grow,” she said.

Roz and her husband Fred Clark founded the neighborhood watch and served as its president for 40 years. They founded the program two years before it was a National Initiative.

“There’s so many things that are in existence today because of her and her husband and their inspired efforts. There’s so many people that have stories about things that she has done. There’s no one person that knows her full story,” Haskin explained.

Haskin emphasized just how vital Fresno was to Roz.

“She devoted the last 50 years of her life to the City of Fresno in so many capacities… There was no stone unturned for her when it came to helping the community, she did it all.”

Just two years ago, Roz attended a celebration in her honor attended by first responders and elected officials to recognize her incredible legacy.

And now after months of planning, on Nov. 3 the program will be holding its Embrace the Legacy: Inaugural Roz Clark Legacy Awards to honor community members who do their part in the community to make Fresno safer in ways Roz would have done herself.

“We wanted to inspire Fresno and give Fresno hope that it all starts with community and knowing your neighbor and then it blossoms from there. That’s her way, neighbor helping neighbor,” Haskin expressed.

Anyone seeking information regarding the celebration of Roz’s life and legacy can visit the Fresno Police and Neighborhood Watch website.