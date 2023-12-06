FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A space Western series that was shortlived in the early 2000s has managed to take over a Fresno resident’s ride.

Star Medd, originally from Canada, says the masterpiece of a truck she has decked out in Firefly quotes and Nathan Fillion’s face started with just a sticker in 2017.

“I started with a little five-inch ship on the back window of the avalanche,” Medd said.

From there more stickers, decals, and designs were added into the mix – and the rest was history.

“It’s basically been two trucks and about [five] designs and each one has upgraded each time,” she explained.

For those who are unaware of Firefly, it was a TV show that aired for one season in 2002 – set approximately 500 years in the future. The show follows the renegade crew of the spacecraft Serenity as they survive the galaxy and avoid agents of the Alliance and other enemies trying to find them.

Medd says the show was a perfect mix of her two favorite things— sci-fi movies and Nathan Fillion.

“I’m a big fan of Nathan Fillion. I’ve followed him since his start as Joey Buchanan on One Life to Live,” she said. “Cowboys in space, you know, it just— I don’t know I like sci-fi anyway and for me, it was all of that.”

When driving her Firefly-branded truck around the city, Medd says she gets all sorts of reactions from people ranging from “I love your truck, it’s too bad the show was cut so soon” to “Star Wars!”

But overall, her favorite reaction came from the star of the show himself, Nathan Fillion.

“I found out he was gonna be in Santa Monica and so I went down there,” Medd explained. “He looks over and he goes ‘I’d love a picture in front of your truck.’ He walked over there, he took my phone and he took four pictures. So he finally saw my truck and he said ‘Thank you for your dedication— it’s awesome.'”

Medd’s ride is not only Firefly-inspired on the outside but on the inside too. From wheel covers to wrapping the tailgate, she says she does not plan on stopping.

Seen this Firefly truck in Fresno? A Nathan Fillion super fan is driving it

“There is one thing I am gonna add to it eventually. I want to get an orange underglow…I could put ‘Firefly’ and ‘I aim to misbehave’ on my tires if I wanted to. So eventually I might do that and the orange underglow,” she said.

While most truck owners would be opposed to dedicating their cars to their favorite show, Medd does it simply because she thinks it looks cool.

“I’m gonna continue to do this as much as I can, get people out there— I enjoy it anyway,” said Medd. “Every time I walk out there I’m like ‘Damn that looks really good.”