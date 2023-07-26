CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A scammer pretending to be from the Clovis Police Department targeted a woman from Clovis saying he was the chief of police – but instead used the name of the chief of the Clovis, New Mexico, police department.

The victim was called by someone saying he was the chief of the Clovis Police Department and gave the name Roy Rice. The victim researched online to double-check that was the name of the chief but did not realize the name linked back to the wrong Clovis.

YourCentralValley.com spoke with the Chief Roy Rice of the Clovis Police Department in New Mexico. He was shocked and disheartened to hear about the multi-state scam.

“It really makes me upset hearing this, we, as law enforcement, will never call and tell you any of this or ask for money over the phone, we never will do this,” said Chief Rice.

“This serves as a fair warning to anyone, make sure you know your sources and don’t just give your information to anyone. We again, will never ask you for money or any personal information over the phone,” said Chief Rice.

Scams unfortunately happen and the most vulnerable population is usually a scammers target.

“These things happen and it makes me sick. People like the woman you shared with me, they don’t have that kind of money to just give away, they don’t have the means to make this up, this is all they have,” said Chief Rice.

After she was scammed out of nearly $10,000, the woman now wants to remain anonymous. The victim claimed the “chief” said in the call that she took part in both ID theft and money laundering – and that it was a federal offense. The “chief” passed along another number for an “FBI contact” and that person called her twice a day for a week and convinced her it was legit.

The victim then mailed the $10,000 in cash inside a book bound with tape and mailed it to Georgia as requested by the caller.

Chief Fleming says what made this scam interesting is that they haven’t seen a scam like this before, where they use the chief as the caller and where grooming takes place.

“The caller spoofed our number to be the number of the Clovis Police Department, giving the caller some more legitimacy and we just wanted to get the word out on this new scam. They talked to the victim for several days as several different people before she fell victim and sent the money in lieu of being arrested,” said Chief Fleming.

Chief Fleming added and emphasized, like Chief Rice, that the department will never ever call and ask you for money or any personal information.

“If any law enforcement agency, the IRS, the FBI, Clovis Police Department, anybody in the Central Valley, any law enforcement agency in the nation, we will not request money from you, we will not request you to send money to us, I will not be calling you, I have a lot of other things on my plate and I don’t have the time to call, and I will definitely not ask you for money,” said Chief Fleming.

Officials say if you do receive a call like this – and are not convinced that the person is who they say they are, hang up and call them back.